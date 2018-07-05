Rumour Mill: London club eyes Celtic ace | Rangers star set to leave | Gers line up Alves replacement

Celtic defender linked with London switch, Rangers star heads for exit after bombshell and have Rangers identified a replacement for Bruno Alves?

Fulham after Boyata

Could Brendan Rodgers lose one of his top players? Picture: Getty Images

Dedryck Boyata’s performances for Belgium in the World Cup have alerted Fulham, who are keen to bring the centre back to Craven Cottage.

Boyata has 12 months left on his Celtic deal but the Cottagers could make a big-money move for him.

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that the former Manchester City kid will extend his stay at Parkhead, but the 27-year-old has been scouted by Lazio and is also wanted by clubs in France and Turkey. (The Sun)

Fod set for Gers exit

Wes Foderingham is likely to seek a move away from Ibrox this summer - after he was told he is THIRD choice behind Allan McGregor and Jak Alnwick.

Foderingham was signed by Mark Warburton in 2015 and has been first choice since joining the Gers.

But Steven Gerrard will reportedly listen to offers for the former Swindown Town ‘keeper who will almost certainly depart in the search for first team football. (Various)

Rumoured Celtic target hands in transfer request

West Brom defender Craig Dawson has handed in a transfer request in an effort to force a move back to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old defender is highly regarded and has been linked with Burnley, West Ham and Celtic.

A £12m bid from the Hammers has already been knocked back by the Baggies but The Hawthorns side are braced for further bids. (Express & Star)

Gers target Cooper

Rangers could pursue Millwall defender Jake Cooper as a replacement for Bruno Alves. The veteran Portuguese looks set to seal a big move to Serie A side Parma, and Cooper has been identified as a potential successor to the 36-year-old.

The Gers have already indicated they are happy to splash £1.5m on the 23-year-old but Millwall are understood to be holding out for more, and are in no rush to sell. (The Sun)

King faces contempt proceedings

Rangers chairman Dave King faces possible contempt of court proceedings after failing to comply with a Takeover Panel order. A document indicates that papers were served on King last month. The South African-based businessman has so far failed to launch a compliant offer for the remainder of the club’s shares, after the Takeover Panel ruled he had acted in concert with other investors ahead of boardroom regime change in March 2015. (The Scotsman)

Vanacek agrees Hearts switch

David Vanecek has agreed terms to join Hearts from the Czech club FK Teplice, the Evening News can reveal. The forward will move to Tynecastle Park once negotiations are finalised between both clubs.

Hearts and Vanecek want an immediate transfer but Teplice hold the striker’s registration until December 31 and could force him to wait until January. If so, he would sign a pre-contract agreement to move to Scotland. (Evening News)

Gers target set for Metz switch

Rumoured Rangers target Lassana Coulibaly looks set to join Metz on loan, according to reports in France.

Steven Gerrard had reportedly targeted the player as a potential new recruit but the midfielder would appear to be staying in France. (Yahoo Sports France)

Hibs No.2 plays down McGinn absence

Garry Parker has insisted there was no sinister reason behind the absence of Scotland midfielder John McGinn – the subject of a £1.5 million bid from Celtic – as Hibs coasted to a 6-0 win over Berwick Rangers.

The Easter Road No.2 admitted the non-appearance of McGinn would undoubtedly set tongues wagging but revealed that, along with Darren McGregor, Flo Kamberi and Marvin Bartley, he was simply being “rested”.

And he was adamant that McGinn will line up for Hibs in Paul Hanlon’s testimonial match on Sunday against Blackburn Rovers. (Evening News)

Rangers ‘favourites to sign Defoe’

Rangers have been installed as the bookies’ favourite to sign former England international Jermaine Defoe.

One bookmaker has priced the Ibrox side at 3/1 to land the 35-year-old, who has a year left on his contract with Bournemouth. Other interested parties are as long as 10/1 to secure Defoe’s services.

Defoe was linked with a move to Rangers earlier this summer, following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as manager. (Various)