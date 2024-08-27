SNP decisions to blame for Scotland Budget 'pressures', say independent experts

The Scottish Fiscal Commission warns tough decisions are needed if Scottish ministers are to balance their books.

Leading economists say much of the financial pressures facing the Scottish Government are down to decisions made in Holyrood, not Westminster.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) has published a new report warning the Government is “now facing a challenge in balancing its budget” and will need to make a series of tough choices.

In its report, the commission warns higher than expected public sector pay deals, a council tax freeze and social security reforms are all straining public finances.

First Minister John Swinney, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Finance Secretary Shona Robison. Image: Getty Images. | Getty Images

In a statement accompanying the report’s publication, the SFC said: "While UK government policies contribute to the pressures on the Scottish budget, much of the pressure comes from the Scottish Government’s own decisions."

More than half of the Government’s resource spending is allocated to public sector pay, and the commission warns the public sector pay deals will lead to cuts elsewhere in the public service.

The commission said: “If a budget is set based on pay assumptions which are lower than those that materialise, this creates challenges with in-year management of the budget, requiring the Government to reduce its planned spending on services. The recent emergency spending controls the Scottish Government has put in place for 2024/25 are the result of those challenges.”

This warning comes on the same day as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warning the UK government’s October budget will be “painful”

During a speech in Downing Street’s Rose Garden, Sir Keir said there was no choice but to have those with the broadest shoulders “bearing the heavier burden” after his Government inherited a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

This warning from the Scottish Fiscal Commission comes after Finance Secretary Shona Robison wrote to all Cabinet secretaries halting all but essential government spending.

Since her letter, there have been numerous government cuts, including to universal winter fuel payments, the return of peak rail fares, cuts for culture and nature restoration funds, and pausing the rollout of free iPads.

Civil servants have also been told to put all options on the table of what to cut from their departments, including universal benefits such as free prescriptions, university tuition, bus travel and school meals.

Professor Graeme Roy, chair of the Scottish Fiscal Commission, said better planning for pay deals was needed to make sure mid-year financial restrictions are avoided.

He said: “The past choices of the Scottish Government narrow its room for manoeuvre now and in the future.

“Previous pay settlements, the approach to social security payments, and the council tax freeze have all added to the in-year pressures that must be accommodated as it continues to negotiate pay with the public sector unions.

“With pay making up more than half of the Scottish Government’s day-to-day budget, we need more transparency and planning around pay awards at budget time to avoid disruptive spending controls being introduced partway through the year.”

Responding to the report, Ms Robison said: “I welcome this report, which provides useful independent analysis. As it says, there is significant uncertainty on the level of funding we will receive from the UK government ahead of the UK budget on October 30.