Age Scotland warns ‘time is of the essence’ to reverse winter fuel payment decision

The Chancellor announced the cut before recess.

“Time is of the essence” to reverse the decision to scrap universal winter fuel payments, Age Scotland has warned.

The charity made the comment following a meeting with the Scotland Secretary Ian Murray where they discussed the UK Government’s move, which the Scottish government this week confirmed it will follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last month that those not on pension credit or other means-tested benefits in England and Wales would no longer get annual winter fuel payments, worth up to £300. Responsibility for the winter fuel payment was set to be transferred to the Scottish government in September and replaced with a Holyrood-managed equivalent, but this has now been pushed back to winter 2025.

Age Scotland’s policy director Adam Stachura welcomed the meeting with Mr Murray, and also urged the Scottish Government to think again on how to fund the scheme.

He said: “It was clear from our meeting with the Scottish Secretary that he really wanted to understand our analysis of how removing the winter fuel payment from 900,000 pensioners in Scotland will impact their lives. We are grateful to him for meeting so quickly, the open way in which he approached the frank discussion and his offer to share these concerns with his colleagues in Cabinet.

“We were firm in our view that it is bad policymaking and should be reversed by the UK Government, not only because it was rushed but that it leaves far too many people out in the cold.

“Time is of the essence to reverse this, and a u-turn would be celebrated. In the front of our minds is that more than a quarter of a million pensioners living in fuel poverty will have this vital financial support taken away from them this winter with very little notice. Pension Credit is far too low a line for support and 65,000 pensioners in Scotland estimated to be entitled to it aren’t claiming it yet, so it demonstrates how flawed that threshold is.”

He added that the Scottish Government’s decision to follow suit was “probably predictable but disappointing”.