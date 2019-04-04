Rumour Mill: Celtic’s Scott Brown defended over ‘stamp’ | Kearney blasts firework yob | Alex McLeish holds Scotland talks | Rangers eye attacker

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Not guilty: Lennon defends Brown over ‘stamp’

Scott Brown clashes with Jim Kellerman - but Neil Lennon defended his captain. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon has insisted that Scott Brown didn’t mean to stamp on St Mirren’s Jim Kellerman.

TV pictures appeared to show Brown leaving his foot in after being tackled by the Buddies man.

But Lennon said: “It is totally accidental, it’s not deliberate at all. It’s not like he has raised his foot. It’s just on the follow-through from the tackle.” (BT Sport)

Kearney ‘was tempted to take team off pitch’

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has admitted he was tempted to take his team off the park after a flashbang thrown by a Celtic fan after Ryan Christie’s goal left goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky needing treatment from the physio.

Christie scored towards the end of the match to hand Celtic a 2-0 win, but a flashbang was lobbed onto the pitch from the visiting fans close to the Czech ‘keeper, with the Celtic man also visibly alarmed by the loud bang.

Kearney said: “We’re just thankful that it wasn’t more sinister. I thought he might have to come off. We’d used all our subs - crazy to think we might have had to use an outfield player in goal. You’re tempted to walk your team off the pitch.” (The Scotsman)

McLeish talks over Scotland future

Alex McLeish has held talks with the Scottish FA over his future as national team boss, according to reports.

The former Hibs and Rangers manager is understood to have met with Ian Maxwell in London, and is now waiting to find out his fate - although he retains the support of president Alan McRae.

But the 60-year-old could face a fight to hang on to his job, with the SFA believed to be very concerned by the Kazakhstan result. (The Sun)

Rangers linked with attacking prospect

Rangers have been linked with 22-year-old Polish forward Adam Buksa of Pogon Szczecin.

The versatile attacker has nine goals for the Ekstraklasa side this season, but is believed to be on the Light Blues’ radar as they look to bolster their striking options.

Buksa is understood to be valued in the region of £1 million and would likely jump at the chance to work with Steven Gerrard at a big club like Rangers, according to reports in the player’s homeland. (Various)

Highland League game delayed as referee “spews”

A Scottish football match was halted as the referee threw up in the middle of the pitch on Wednesday night. Huntly’s Highland League clash with Lossiemouth at Christie Park was briefly held up as referee Paul McAvinue vomited in the centre circle shortly before the half-hour mark.

The whistler was too ill too continue, with assistant referee Davy Robertson taking over for the second half and a replacement linesman plucked from the crowd. (The Scotsman)

Defoe backed by Gerrard

Steven Gerrard welcomed Jermain Defoe’s goal and overall contribution in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox and challenged the veteran to prove he can oust Alfredo Morelos as the club’s first choice striker.

“I’m happy with Jermain because he’s been a top professional since he came,” said Gerrard. “He won’t be too happy with me - he will want more minutes and I get that. I respect it.

“He will get a run in the team now. I told him if he plays well and scores goals he will get a run and if that continues it will be interesting in three games time (when Morelos is available again).” (The Scotsman)