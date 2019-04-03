Scottish football game delayed as referee subbed after “spewing in centre circle”

Have your say

A Scottish football match was halted as the referee threw up in the middle of the pitch on Wednesday night.

Huntly’s Highland League clash with Lossiemouth at Christie Park was briefly held up as referee Paul McAvinue vomited in the centre circle shortly before the half-hour mark.

The tweets from Lossiemouth FC

Updates on Lossiemouth’s Twitter feed read: “Game delayed temporarily while the referee spews in the centre circle.”

Two minutes later, a second update added: “That’s him done yakking up his tea and we’re on the go again.”

Huntly’s account confirmed events: “Stoppage in play while Referee Paul McAvinue has a spew.”

The whistler was too ill too continue, with a replacement official brought in for the second period.

Lossiemouth’s initial tweet has been retweeted more than 500 times and has accrued more than 700 likes at the time of writing.

In May 2017, assistant referee Andrew McWilliam was jokingly shown a red card by referee Craig Thomson after throwing up while running the line during a match between Kilmarnock and Dundee at Rugby Park.