Rumour Mill: Brown branded ‘pathetic’ | Scotland eye Gunn | Cochrane deal

Scottish football gossip: Scott Brown branded ‘pathetic’ by pundit over red card incident; Alex McLeish keen to poach Angus Gunn for Scotland and Hearts set to offer Harry Cochrane a new deal

Brown ‘pathetic’ says Walker

Scott Brown was branded 'pathetic' by Andy Walker. Picture: SNS Group

Andy Walker has branded Scott Brown “pathetic” over his part in the incident which saw Cedric Kipre sent off at Fir Park.

Brown initially pushed Kipre before the Frenchman kicked out in retaliation. There appeared to be minimal contact but it didn’t stop referee Craig Thomson from reducing the hosts to ten men.

Walker condemned the Celtic captain for his “play acting” during the Sky Sports broadcast, saying: “Scott Brown’s reaction was pathetic. And it’s something he’s accused other players of doing in the past.” (The Scotsman)

McLeish eyes Gunn for Scotland

Alesx McLeish is hoping to ‘do a McTominay’ with Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Gunn, who was linked with Celtic over the weekend, has played for England Under-21s but McLeish is hopeful that the ‘keeper, whose dad Bryan played for Scotland, can be convinced to switch allegiances.

Gunn has caught the eye on loan at Norwich City and is understood to be crossing his fingers for a spot in England’s World Cup squad. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts aiming to hold onto Cochrane

Hearts are hopeful of striking a deal with Harry Cochrane that will see the 16-year-old extend his stay at Tynecastle.

Cochrane is currently tied to the Jambos until 2020 but Hearts are understood to be keen on adding another six months to his contract.

Due to his age, Cochrane is unable to sign anything longer than a three-year deal, but Hearts don’t want to lose the midfielder with an agreement believed to be close. (Scottish Sun)

Berra admits hurt over Scotland snub

Christophe Berra has admitted that he is hurting after being omitted from Alex McLeish’s Scotland set-up.

Berra admitted he would love to be involved in this week’s friendlies, but quashed rumours a niggling injury was to blame for his omission.

He said: “McLeish phoned me and said he was going to try the younger ones. If he fancies me, if he doesn’t, there’s not much I can do. When you first get the call you’re a wee bit disappointed.” (The Scotsman)

Barton tipped for Fleetwood job

Joey Barton has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Fleetwood Town job.

Barton, 35, is banned from football until the start of June for betting on more than 1250 matches, but could have options as soon as his suspension is up.

But the Cod Army are said to be the front-runners for his services. Fleetwood are battling to avoid the drop and the League One club could look to Barton in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Murphy eyes long-term Ibrox stay

Jamie Murphy is understood to be keen on remaining at Rangers when his loan deal expires, according to reports.

The Sun is reporting that talks between the Gers and parent club Brighton are already taking place over a permament deal in the summer.

And Murphy himself has said he expects to be at Rangers next season, adding: “I’m already a Rangers player in my mind. People knew how much I wanted this.” (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers in swipe at Ferguson

Brendan Rodgers aimed a thinly-veiled swipe at ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson in the wake of Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Motherwell.

Rodgers was reasonably satisfied with the outcome and even managed a dig at Ferguson for comment in the wake of last weekend’s Old Firm clash suggesting going down to ten men had benefited Celtic.

“The red card changes the game, Motherwell stay solid and do well. We had a couple of moments but it wouldn’t fall for us. These days, so I hear, you are at an advantage when you have 10 men, so we did really well.” (The Scotsman)

Motherwell to appeal Kipre red

Motherwell will lodge an appeal against the contentious red card issued to Cedric Kipre by referee Craig Thomson during their 0-0 draw against Celtic at Fir Park.

It was the second time Kipre has been dismissed by Thomson this season, having also had his afternoon cut short during the Betfred Cup Final defeat against Celtic in November.

Remarkably, Thomson has now shown a total of five red cards to ‘Well players in the current campaign and manager Stephen Robinsonfeels Kipre has been the victim of injustice. (The Scotsman)