Andy Walker brands Celtic skipper Scott Brown ‘pathetic’

Andy Walker has called Celtic captain Scott Brown “pathetic” over his part in the incident which saw Cedric Kipre sent off at Fir Park.

The defender was given a straight red card for kicking out at his opponent when the two became entangled following a coming together.

Brown initially pushed Kipre before the Frenchman lashed out in retaliation. There appeared to be minimal contact but it didn’t stop referee Craig Thomson from reducing the hosts to ten men.

Walker, who was previously called a “poor man’s Gary Neville” by the former Scotland skipper, condemned Brown for his “play acting” during the Sky Sports broadcast.

The co-commentator said shortly into the second half: “Scott Brown’s reaction was pathetic. And it’s something he’s accused other players of doing in the past.”

Though Celtic were unable to breakdown a resolute opponent in the second half, the point still moves them ten points clear at the top of the table.