Brendan Rodgers aims thinly-veiled swipe at Barry Ferguson

Brendan Rodgers aimed a thinly-veiled swipe at ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson in the wake of Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Motherwell.

The visitors missed chances to take all three points in a largely one-sided second half after Cedric Kipre was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Scott Brown.

Despite the result Rodgers was reasonably satisfied with the outcome and even managed a dig at Ferguson for some of the pundit’s comments in the wake of the previous weekend’s Old Firm clash.

The former Ibrox favourite had insisted that Celtic were lucky to win that particular contest, claiming several key moments had gone in their favour.

This included, oddly enough, the red card given to Jozo Simunovic for an elbow on Alfredo Morelos, meaning Celtic had to play the majority of the second half with ten men.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after his side's 0-0 draw with Motherwell. Picture: SNS

“The red card changes the game, Motherwell go to 4-4-1,” Rodgers said of the match at Fir Park. “They stay solid and do well. They defend, we had a couple of moments - we hit the bar and Scott Sinclair had a one versus one but it wouldn’t fall for us.

“Sometimes that’s the way it goes. And these days, so I hear, you are at an advantage when you have 10 men, so we did really well!”

