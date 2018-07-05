Fulham linked with move for Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata

Fulham are reportedly interested in Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata, who is still on international duty with Belgium.

The 27-year-old, who started all three of Belgium’s group games in Russia, is entering the final year of his Hoops contract and said prior to the World Cup that he would look to sort out his future after the tournament.

Dedryck Boyata is in demand after his World Cup performances. Picture: SNS Group

The former Manchester City starlet said: “Right now, I am concentrating on the World Cup. I am not thinking about my future.

“I still have a year on my contract and we’ll see after the summer if I continue with Celtic.”

Boyata was reportedly scouted by Serie A side Lazio, while English Premier League new boys Fulham are said to be keen on the centre back as they plan for life in the top flight.

Teams in France and Turkey are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on Boyata’s situation, according to The Sun.

Despite the interest from elsewhere, Celtic are still thought to be hopeful of extending Boyata’s contract.

