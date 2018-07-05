Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits a big move will come for Moussa Dembele

Celtic boss Brendan Rdogers has opened up about his admiration for striker Moussa Dembele but admits that a big move will come for the Frenchman.

The Northern Irishman was speaking after Dembele had netted the only goal in a pre-season victory over Sparta Prague.

The 21-year-old sat out the first two outings on Celtic’s trip to Austria after being given extra recuperation time but returned against the Czech side, impressing during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

“Moussa is a really happy boy and he’s a great boy to work with. I love him,” Rodgers told the Daily Mail. “He has a belief that he is a player and that is important because you need to have that personality.

“But it is handy when you back it up. That’s what I look for. Moussa backs it up and shows it on the field. I said Moussa had lost weight when he came back and looked really fit and strong.”

However, Rodgers recognises that sooner or later Dembele will depart for a big move.

Ever since signing for the club from Fulham in 2016 he has had interest from clubs around Europe after impressing for Celtic domestically and in European competition. Speculation only increased throughout last season.

“What I know with Moussa is that nothing affects him, really,” said Rodgers. “I think there was a little period in my time, but, apart from that, he’s been absolutely brilliant. He is really focused and he’s a good boy.

“He knows it (a big move) will come for him at some point and that there is nothing he can do other than work hard in training and play well in games. He’s done that for the majority of time I’ve been at the club. He can only play well, work hard and see what happens.”

