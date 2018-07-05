Rangers named as favourites to sign Bournemouth striker Jermaine Defoe

Rangers are the favourites to sign Bournemouth forward Jermaine Defoe, according to one bookmaker who has priced the Ibrox club at 3/1 to sign the former Sunderland striker.

The 35-year-old was linked with a move to Glasgow earlier this summer, when Steven Gerrard was first appointed manager, but talk of swapping the south coast for Govan had died down since.

Rangers are the favourites to sign veteran striker Jermaine Defoe, according to one bookmaker. Picture: Getty Images

However, Bet Victor has installed Rangers as the hot favourites to secure Defoe’s services.

Defoe, who has 12 months remaining on his Cherries contract, is wanted by a number of clubs including Blackburn Rovers, Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday but Rangers’ closest rivals in the pursuit are Leeds and Nottingham Forest, who are at 10/1 odds to sign the 57-cap England international.

With Oli McBurnie signing a new contract with Swansea City and a return to Ibrox for Jason Cummings looking unlikely, Gerrard is on the lookout for reinforcements in attack.

Fenerbahce’s pursuit of Alfredo Morelos, and Cardiff City’s reported interest in Josh Windass, suggest that signing a striker or two may be top of the Ibrox manager’s to-do list.

