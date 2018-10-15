Daniel Arzani has ‘get-out clause’ in Celtic contract - if he doesn’t play

Daniel Arzani has a clause in his Celtic contract that allows him to quit the club and return to Manchester City if he doesn’t make a first-team appearance by December.

According to reports in Australia, the 19-year-old - who joined the Hoops on loan after swapping Melbourne City for the Etihad during the summer - can engineer a return to his parent club if he is continually overlooked by Brendan Rodgers.

Daniel Arzani hasn't made a senior appearance for Celtic and could return to Manchester City if he hasn't played by December. Picture: SNS Group

The Iran-born winger has had no involvement with the first team at Parkhead, despite signing a two-year loan deal.

Highly regarded after his substitute appearances for Australia during the 2018 World Cup, Arzani has around six weeks to force his way into Rodgers’ plans.

The Celtic boss initially claimed that Arzani’s match fitness was an issue, and left the player out of his Europa League squad.

But the player hasn’t been selected in matchday squads for Ladbrokes Premiership matches, suggesting his time at Celtic could be coming to an end.

Before joining Celtic, Arzani was on the radar of clubs in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, and is currently in Kuwait with Graham Arnold’s Socceroos squad.

Arzani is expected to feature for Australia against the Kuwaitis, casting more doubt on his purpose at Celtic.

Rodgers has previously come under fire from clubs for his treatment of loan players.

Chelsea went public with their dissatisfaction over the treatment of Charly Musonda, who signed an 18-month loan deal at Celtic only to cut it short last season, while Liverpool have also expressed concerns and remain wary of loaning players to the club.

Earlier this month, former Australia international Brett Emerton suggested Arzani would have been better off joining a club in the Dutch Eredivisie.