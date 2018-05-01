Chelsea lose patience with Brendan Rodgers over Charly Musonda situation

Chelsea are running out of patience with Brendan Rodgers over Charly Musonda’s lack of game time and may seek to cut the deal short, according to reports.

The highly regarded Belgian youngster hasn’t started a match since February 18 and the 21-year-old wasn’t in the matchday squad for the 5-0 win over Rangers that secured a seventh league title for Celtic.

Charly Musonda has started just three matches for Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

Musonda has made the starting line-up just three times since joining on an 18-month loan deal at the end of January, and has made a further five appearances as a substitute, including two in the Europa League.

The Telegraph reports that Rodgers assured the player and his parent club that Musonda would be handed a number of chances to gain first team experience at Celtic.

And now the Stamford Bridge hierarchy could look to cut short the loan arrangement - because it is the third time that Rodgers has appeared to U-turn on promises over a Chelsea loan player.

While Swansea City manager, Rodgers took Josh McEachran on loan from Chelsea but the youngster started just one match, and only spent 215 minutes on the pitch for the Welsh side.

Asked later what he learned under Rodgers at the Liberty Stadium, McEachran is reported to have said: “Nothing,” adding: “It was one of those things in life which just didn’t work out.”

According to the Telegraph, Rodgers convinced Victor Moses to push for a loan move to Liverpool - against Chelsea’s wishes - promising the winger that he could follow a similar path to Daniel Sturridge.

But Moses, these days a regular feature in Antonio Conte’s starting line-up, started just six games for the Reds and it was viewed as a wasted season for the Nigerian wideman.

As a result of the situations with Moses and McEachran, Chelsea are understood to have refused to send other players on loan to play under Rodgers, such as Ryan Bertrand, but relaxed their stance in January when Musonda revealed he was keen to make the temporary switch to Celtic.

But it has been suggested that Rodgers’ treatment of Musonda has angered the Blues and has effectively scuppered any chances of the former Chelsea reserve team boss being considered as a replacement for Conte.

Rodgers has expressed an interest in returning to work in the Premier League “one day” but indicated that he isn’t interested in moving just yet.

He had been linked with the Arsenal job but appears to have distanced himself from the role by expressing how happy he is at Celtic.

