Liverpool won’t allow Celtic or Rangers to loan Harry Wilson

Despite the presence of former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers and captain Steven Gerrard at Celtic and Rangers, the Reds won’t allow either team to take Harry Wilson on loan.

Harry Wilson will spend pre-season trying to impress Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty

The talented 21-year-old has attracted interest from both halves of the Old Firm after impressing for Hull City on loan in the second half of last season.

Wilson netted seven goals in 13 games for the Tigers and is well-regarded by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Welsh international won’t be allowed to move to Scotland to further his development according to the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool have concerns about loaning a player to Celtic, using the examples of Chelsea’s Charly Musonda and Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts as reasons against doing so.

If Wilson is allowed to leave on loan it will be to a team in England who will guarantee the player playing time, with financial penalties stipulated in the contract if the team fails to do so.

The versatile forward is wanted by a host of Championship clubs but the decision won’t be rushed with Klopp keen to see the player in action during pre-season.

