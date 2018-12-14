Celtic send amusing thank you tweet to Rosenborg after Europa League progress

Celtic scraped through to the knockout stages of the Europa League despite a home defeat to Red Bull Salzburg.

Progression was secured thanks to an unlikely hero, Rosenborg defender Tore Reginiussen.

The Norwegians were heading for a pointless group stage as they trailed RB Leipzig who required a win to give themselves a chance of qualification. That was until the 86th minute when a cross was stood up towards the back post and Reginiussen proved most determined to nod an unlikely equaliser.

It prompted relief and celebration at Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers’ side went down 2-1 to group winners Salzburg.

In the aftermath Celtic send a tweet to Rosenborg which read: “Takk for det, @RBKfotball!”

It translates as ‘thanks for that’ while a gif asking ‘Did we just become best friends’ accompanied the post.

Prior to Celtic expressing their thanks Rosenborg had tweeted: “Your (sic) welcome, @CelticFC.”

It as noted by many that since the summer of 2017 Celtic have played Rosenborg six times. The Scottish champions have knocked the Norwegians out of the Champions League qualifiers twice, while winning both matches in the Europa League group.

