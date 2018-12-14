‘Bowing to the fans’ - Salzburg coach tweets praise for Celtic and Parkhead

Red Bull Salzburg proved to be one of the best teams to play at Celtic Park in recent years, however their assistant coach was in awe of the club’s fans and stadium

• READ MORE: Video: Goal that took Celtic into knockout stages of Europa League

The Austrians defeated Brendan Rodgers’ men 2-1 in a largely dominant display with Craig Gordon forced into a number of excellent saves.

The win meant Salzburg topped the Europa League group with six wins from six as Celtic finished runners-up thanks to a late Rosenborg equaliser in Germany against RB Leipzig.

Assistant coach Rene Maric took to Twitter after the game to post a video of the Celtic Park lights show and a message to the fans.

He said: “Thank you, @CelticFC, for hosting this game tonight. What an amazing atmosphere, historical stadium & great club. Bowing to the fans, priviliged for the experience.”

Celtic's fans priased by Salzburg coach. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The home support unveiled a banner in support of striker Leigh Griffiths who is taking time out of the game, as well as one aimed at the relationship between Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig which stated: “Cut this b******t from football.”

Celtic will now enter the draw on Monday to find out their round of 32 opponents, the stage in which they were knocked out last season to Zenit St Petersburg.

The Russians are one of the teams Celtic could face, as well as Arsenal, Chelsea, Napoli and Valencia.

• READ MORE: Who could Celtic face in the last 32 of the Europa League?