Video: Goal that took Celtic into knockout stages of Europa League

Celtic fans watched on glumly as their team slumped to a 2-0 deficit in a match they couldn’t afford to lose - or so they thought.

Just when it looked certain the Hoops were heading out of Europe, they received some terrific news from over 800 miles away.

Rosenborg, who hadn’t won a single point in the group before Thursday night, had scored a late equaliser away to RB Leipzig.

Tore Reginiussen’s header ensured that Leipzig couldn’t overhaul Celtic’s place in the standings, despite fellow Red Bull side Salzburg doing them a favour at Parkhead.

In the end Brendan Rodgers’ side advanced to the last 32 of the Europa League by one point.

The draw will take place this Monday.