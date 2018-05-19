Celtic’s six steps towards the double treble

Celtic achieved what no other side in Scotland has by completing the double treble with the 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

Look back at the six games which confirmed the six trophies won under Brendan Rodgers:

2016 Betfred Cup - 3-0 v Aberdeen, 27 November

Celtic secured the first piece of an unprecedented double treble with a convincing victory over their main challengers for the past four seasons, Aberdeen.

Tom Rogic, who put pen to paper on a new five-year contract on Thursday, got the ball rolling at Hampden with an astute finish into the bottom corner before James Forrest doubled Brendan Rodgers’ side’s lead eight minutes before the interval. A 64th-minute penalty from Moussa Dembele, following a clumsy tackle by Anthony O’Connor, quickly erased from memory the 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League just four days beforehand.

2016/2017 Ladbrokes Premiership - 5-0 v Hearts, 2 April

The Champagne corks were being popped with eight games to spare as Celtic had the Premiership title sewn up following a crushing defeat of Hearts at Tynecastle.

Scott Sinclair was in scintillating form as his quick-fire brace had the away supporters housed in the Roseburn Stand in party mode early on. Stuart Armstrong, and then Patrick Roberts, extended Celtic’s lead before Sinclair capped off a fine individual display with his third of the afternoon coming from the penalty spot with six minutes left to play.

2016/2017 Scottish Cup - 2-1 v Aberdeen, 27 May

There wasn’t just a domestic treble at stake when Celtic returned to Hampden in May. Brendan Rodgers’ side hadn’t lost to another Scottish club and were now just 90 minutes from going through the entire domestic campaign unbeaten. Aberdeen again stood in their way and boy they made them work for their win. Derek McInnes’ men drew first blood as Jonny Hayes, now a Celtic player, gave Aberdeen the lead in the ninth minute. Stuart Armstrong restored parity two minutes later but it needed a 92nd-minute winner from Tom Rogic to round off a memorable first season in charge for Rodgers.

2017 Betfred Cup - 2-0 v Motherwell, 26 November

Brendan Rodgers became the first Celtic manager since Jock Stein to win four domestic trophies in a row as the Glasgow giants retained the Betfred Cup at Hampden. However, they didn’t quite have it all their own way against Motherwell as it took until the 49th minute for James Forrest to curl home the opening goal of the afternoon. Well’s chances of cup glory went in a flash on the hour mark as Cedric Kipre was harshly sent off for a brush on Scott Sinclair and Moussa Dembele duly converted the resulting spot kick.

2017/2018 Ladbrokes Premiership - 5-0 v Rangers, 29 April

There were all kinds of conspiracy theories floating around that Celtic had deliberately lost to Hibs the weekend before so they could secure the Premiership title with victory over their greatest rivals. Rodgers’ men simply blew Rangers away and were already 3-0 to the good at the break. Odsonne Edouard, with two, and James Forrest had the home supporters in dreamland before Rogic and Callum McGregor made it five within eight minutes of the restart. Mikael Lustig was even afforded the time to don a policeman’s hat as Celtic wrapped up the title with ease.

2017/2018 Scottish Cup - 2-0 v Motherwell, 19 May

The sixth piece of the jigsaw beckoned and it was a hurdle Celtic dare not fall at. There was no need to panic, though, as captain Scott Brown and Co. had the game won midway through the first half - Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham doing the business in front of goal. A truly wonderful achievement for a very special group of players.

