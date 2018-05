Have your say

Celtic completed Scottish history to become the first club to win the double treble after their 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

Brendan Rodgers made it 76 wins from 94 domestic games thanks to tremendous first-half goals from Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham.

Motherwell rallied in the second-half, hitting the bar, but Celtic stood strong and completed their second consecutive domestic treble.

More to follow.