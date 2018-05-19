Celtic celebrate double treble success with bus parade

Thousands of Celtic fans took to the streets of Glasgow to celebrate the club’s Scottish Cup final success with the team.

Celtic's Mikael Lustig celebrates on the open top bus. Picture: SNS/Bruce White

The club opted for their first bus parade in many years to commemorate the double treble being won, which was completed with a 2-0 win over the Steelmen thanks to goals from Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham.

The bus was branded with ‘Eat. Sleep. Treble. Repeat.’ It started from Dalmarnock Train Station and finished at the Celtic Way outside the club’s ground.

Fans took every chance to get the best vantage point with some fans taking their position on top of police vans, while Mikael Lustig reprised his role from Celtic’s 5-0 win over Rangers in the league by donning a policeman’s hat.

