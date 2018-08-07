Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata posts cryptic message amid interest from Fulham

Dedryck Boyata has posted a cryptic message on social media as manager Brendan Rodgers revealed Celtic had turned down a bid for the Belgian defender from Fulham.

Speaking earlier today, the Hoops manager confirmed the Crave Cottage club had submitted an offer for the 27-year-old.

Rodgers said: “We have had a few enquiries and there was a confirmed bid by Fulham for him.

“He has been a fantastic player for me in my time here, he had an excellent World Cup when he played.

“He is clearly a player of value and, at this point in time for us, he is very important and the club rejected that.”

At one point this morning, Boyata posted an image to his Instagram story, featuring himself playing for Belgium, captioned [in French]: “When life denies you something, it is preparing you for something better.”

It’s unclear whether the player’s post referred to the rejected bid from Fulham or was unrelated and just coincidental timing.

Reports in Boyata’s homeland on Monday suggested the London club were keen on signing the central defender.

Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad claimed that Fulham had submitted a bid of £9 million for the former Manchester City youngster and today, the Daily Mail reports that a second, improved offer, of £12 million will also be made.

Boyata hasn’t played for Celtic this season after helping Belgium to the semi finals of the World Cup, so won’t be part of the matchday squad to face AEK Athens at Parkhead tomorrow.