Celtic have rejected Fulham bid for Dedryck Boyata - Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Celtic have rejected a bid from Fulham for Dedryck Boyata.

Brendan Rodgers pictured with defender Dedryck Boyata, who has been the subject of interest from Fulham. Picture: SNS Group

The London club have targeted the 27-year-old Belgium defender with the fee reported to be £9 million.

Hoops boss Rodgers said: “Yes, we have had a few enquiries and there was a confirmed bid by Fulham for him.

“He is a player that we don’t want to lose. We know he is in the last year of his deal.

“He has been a fantastic player for me in my time here, he had an excellent World Cup when he played.

“He is clearly a player of value and, at this point in time for us, he is very important and the club rejected that.”

