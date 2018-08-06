Belgian newspaper reports £9million bid for Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata

Have your say

Fulham have tabled a bid of £9million to sign Celtic centre-back Dedryck Boyata, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

Dedryck Boyata has only just returned to the Celtic squad after being granted time off following the World Cup. Picture: SNS

The defender has been subject of speculation over the summer as he enters the final year of his deal with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to get the player tied down to a long-term deal, but as yet no new contract has been signed.

Fulham were linked with a move for the player earlier this summer, while Lazio are also said to be interested in the 27-year-old.

Boyata represented Belgium at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, playing in all three group games before Vincent Kompany returned from injury.

