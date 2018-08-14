Celtic given renewed hope in Jason Denayer pursuit

Celtic could yet secure the services of former loan star Jason Denayer amid reports the Manchester City defender hasn’t ruled out a return to Parkhead.

It was claimed last week that the Belgian stopper was eyeing a return to Galatasaray, where he has had two loan spells, and wasn’t prepared to consider any other clubs.

Jason Denayer training with Celtic in April 2015 as reports in Italy suggest he hasn't ruled out a return. Picture: SNS Group

However, Torino are also keen on the 23-year-old and reports in Italy suggest the Turin side could find it difficult to persuade Denayer to come to Italy amid interest from Celtic.

City were hopeful of offloading Denayer on a permanent deal but will send him out on loan if the end of the window approaches and there are no offers for the defender.

Reports in the Turkish media earlier this month suggested Denayer had turned down offers from Leeds and Celtic, stating that his preference was to return to Istanbul.

Fotomac claimed Denayer had told City chiefs that he was only interested in joining Galatasaray, with Takvim suggesting at the start of August that a £9 million permanent transfer was in the offing.