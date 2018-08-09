Blow for Celtic as Manchester City player ‘turns down loan move’

Celtic have hit a snag in their reported pursuit of Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, with the player targeting a return to Galatasaray.

Reports in the Turkish media suggest Denayer has turned down offers from Leeds and the Hoops, stating that his preference is to return to Istanbul.

Brendan Rodgers

Fotomac claims Denayer has told City chiefs that he is only interested in joining Galatasaray.

He has had two loans spells with the Super Lig champions, sandwiching a stint at Sunderland.

Galatasaray are keen on signing Denayer before the Turkish transfer window closes, but Celtic are chasing defensive reinforcements with Dedryck Boyata the subject of interest from Fulham as well as clubs in Spain and Italy while Kristoffer Ajer is suspended for next week’s return leg against AEK Athens and Marvin Compper is still out injured.

Jason Denayer

Denayer enjoyed a successful spell with Celtic during the 2014/15 season, winning the Young Player of the Season award.

Celtic were keen on bringing the Belgian defender back to the club for a second spell for the 2015/16 campaign, with City stipulating that they had to progress to the Champions League group stages to seal a deal.

However, defeat to Malmo in the play-off scuppered Celtic’s hopes of making the group stage and re-signing Denayer on loan.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have completed the signing of Daniel Arzani, and the Australian international is expected to join the Hoops on loan.