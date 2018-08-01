Could Jason Denayer be set for a return to Celtic?

Jason Denayer has been linked with a return to Celtic, but Galatasaray and Leeds United are also monitoring the defender’s situation.

The 23-year-old - who still has two years left on his Manchester City contract - spent last season on loan at the Turkish giants and helped them to the Super Lig title, after winning the Turkish Cup with them in a previous loan spell.

Jason Denayer in action for Celtic in May 2015 - could the Belgian defender be on his way back to Parkhead? Picture: Getty Images

Reports in the country’s media suggest Galatasaray could look to bring the eight-cap international back to the Türk Telekom Stadı on a permanent basis for a reported £9 million, while Leeds are also keen on the defender and could look to do business with City again after taking Jack Harrison on loan. Celtic have also made contact, according to Takvim.

However, Celtic are still in the market for a centre back with Denayer linked with a return north of the Border. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award during his loan stint at the Hoops in the 2014/15 season, and forged a good partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Hoops defence.

The Scottish champions expressed an interest in another loan deal for Denayer but his form in Scotland prompted City to hand him a new five-year deal and promote him to the first team squad - ironically to replace the departing Dedryck Boyata who was on his way to Parkhead.

Denayer has had two successful spells with Galatasaray and the Turkish side have been linked with a permanent move for the centre back. Picture: Getty Images

The defender was included in City’s pre-season squad that travelled to Australia and Vietnam, but he was pushed back down the pecking order following the £31 million arrival of Nicolas Otamendi amid reports then manager Manuel Pellegrini wasn’t convinced the former Belgium Under-21 international was ready for first team action.

Denayer’s stock has recovered after a disappointing spell at Sunderland sandwiched between his loan spells in Turkey and City are hopeful that his performances for Galatasaray last season could lead to a permanent move away, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Denayer has played for City in their International Champions Cup matches but is unlikely to dislodge John Stones, Vincent Kompany, Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi as Pep Guardiola’s first choice centre backs.

