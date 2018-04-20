Celtic confirm date for charity ‘Match for Cancer’

Celtic have confirmed that this year’s charity football match will take place on Saturday September 8.

The game - A Match for Cancer - will be contested between two teams put together by Hoops legend Stiliyan Petrov and Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

Among the names already confirmed to be taking part are Henrik Larsson, Lubo Moravcik, Hristo Stoichkov, Steven Gerrard and Luis Garcia, with the club confirming further names would be confirmed “in the coming months”.

Proceeds from the game will be split between three charities - the Celtic FC Foundation, the Stiliyan Petrov Foundation and the James Milner Foundation.

Petrov told Celtic’s website: “I’ve been involved in a few charity games at Celtic Park and every one of them has been a wonderful and uplifting experience.

“The supporters never fail to get behind the cause and I believe this one will be particularly close to their hearts as we aim to challenge cancer.”

At the prospect of facing off against his friend Milner said: “I’ve heard so much about the unique and extraordinary atmosphere at Celtic Park and I can’t wait to get there.

“I’m well aware of the charitable history of Celtic and it’s a real honour to be involved in this match as we all pull together to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

“I’m going to have a pretty special squad on the day, so Stiliyan better prepare himself!”

Celtic FC Foundation Chief Executive Tony Hamilton added: “Stiliyan is a very special former Celt, adored by our supporters and James Milner is a Liverpool star, playing at the highest level.

“I am very grateful that they have given up their time to partner their two charities with Celtic FC Foundation.”

