Brendan Rodgers among favourites for Arsenal - Celtic send out instant response

Celtic have moved quickly to quell any talk of Brendan Rodgers talking over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Brendan Rodgers is among the favourites to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. Picture: John Devlin

The Parkhead side released a news story on their website with the heading ‘Brendan Rodgers: I couldn’t be happier as Celtic manager’ around 10 minutes after news broke of Wenger’s impending exit.

The long-time French manager announced in a statement on Friday morning that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign.

Rodgers, who has been linked with the job in the past, has been immediately installed as a 4/1 joint-second favourite with the bookmakers.

Just yesterday, the Hoops boss told the national press that he wasn’t planning on going anywhere and was looking forward to taking Celtic to the next level.

The club included those quotes in today’s story as they looked to reassure supporters that the popular manager was staying for the long haul.

Rodgers was quoted as saying: “There’s still a lot of work for me to do and achieve on and off the pitch, but you can only do that if you’re happy, and I couldn’t be happier at this club and the support I get from the board.

“I’ve talked about them having this ferocious intent to keep improving and developing and I see that every single day and they can then take that on to the field and try and grasp the opportunities. From that perspective, it’s been a joy to see that and we want to continue that.

“Already, we’re thinking of how we can improve for next year - how can we be better in our form, our game, and be better in all aspects.”

