Dermot Desmond: Celtic wouldn’t stop Brendan Rodgers speaking to Arsenal

Celtic’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond insists he wouldn’t stand in the way of Brendan Rodgers if the manager wished to join Arsenal.

Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond. Picture: SNS

The ex-Liverpool boss is among the favourites with the bookmakers to take over from Arsene Wenger this summer after the Frenchman announced his intention to step down from the post he’s held for 22 years.

Instead of issuing a hands-off warning, Desmond admitted that Celtic wouldn’t stand in Rodgers’ way if the Hoops boss desperately wanted to speak with the EPL giants.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s an outstanding person and we wouldn’t like him to leave, but we can’t force anyone to stay. Hopefully his love for the club and the set-up there and induce him to stay.

When asked whether he would allow Rodgers to speak with Arsenal, he added: “Absolutely. You can’t put handcuffs on anybody if they want to go to a club like Arsenal. It will be Brendan’s decision and Brendan’s decision only.”

