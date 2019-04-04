Celtic and Rangers charged by SFA over Old Firm bust-up

Celtic and Rangers have both been charged by the Scottish FA over the chaotic scenes that broke out at the end of Sunday’s Old Firm match.

Players and officials from both sides were involved in a mass brawl that saw Light Blues defender Andy Halliday sent off after the final whistle.

Both teams are accused of breaching Disciplinary Rule 204 - Where three or more players and/or members of Team Staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of Team Staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match.

The two clubs have until Wednesday April 10 to respond, with a principal hearing date fixed for Thursday May 2.

Celtic captain Scott Brown and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard have also been charged by Scottish football’s governing body over incidents that occurred during or after the match.