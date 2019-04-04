Celtic captain Scott Brown charged by SFA over Old Firm behaviour

Scott Brown has been hit with a Notice of Complaint over his behaviour in Celtic’s Old Firm victory over Rangers last weekend.

The Hoops captain is charged with breaching Disciplinary Rule 77 - A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent Conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.

SFA charge: Celtic captain Scott Brown. Picture: SNS Group

Brown was criticised for celebrating his side’s win in front of the Rangers fans. The 33-year-old was also at the centre of incidents involving Alfredo Morelos, which saw the Colombian striker sent off, and Ryan Kent, who appeared to strike the Celtic midfielder as he went to retrieve the ball after James Forrest’s winner.

A principal hearing date has been set for Thursday May 2, with a response required by Wednesday April 10.