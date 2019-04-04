Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hit with ban for post-Old Firm comments made to referee

Have your say

Steven Gerrard has been offered a one-match ban from the Scottish FA over comments made to Old Firm referee Bobby Madden after Rangers’ 2-1 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

The 38-year-old is charged with breaching Disciplinary Rule 203 - No member of Team Staff shall commit Misconduct at a match.

Steven Gerrard has been offered a one-match ban. Picture: SNS Group

A principal hearing date has been set for Thursday May 2, with a response required by Friday April 5.

The Light Blues ended the game with ten men after Alfredo Morelos was sent off, with James Forrest scoring a late winner after Ryan Kent had cancelled out Odsonne Edouard’s opener.

Gers defender Andy Halliday also saw red after the match for his part in a chaotic melee involving players and coaches from both teams.