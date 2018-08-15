Brendan Rodgers’ odds as first Premiership manager to go slashed by bookies

Have your say

Brendan Rodgers is now third favourite to be the first manager in the Ladbrokes Premiership to leave.

Odds have been slashed on Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers being the first manager to leave in the Premiership. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Bookies have slashed the odds on the Celtic boss from 20/1 to 6/1 following defeat to Heart of Midlothian in the league and exit from the Champions League.

A 3-2 aggregate defeat to Greek champions AEK Athens saw Celtic drop from the Champions League qualifiers into the Europa League play-off round, where they face opposition from Latvia or Lithuania.

The Northern Irishman started the season as the least likely manager in the Premiership to depart, alongside Motherwell’s Stephen Robinson.

Rodgers has previously refused to answer questions on the club’s recruitment policy having been left frustrated in regards to incoming transfers.

St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs and Hamilton’s Martin Canning are the favourites ahead of Rodgers to leave their post first.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has seen his odds go from 8/1 to 16/1 to be the first manager to depart following an impressive start to his management carrer at Ibrox.

