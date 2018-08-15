Aberdeen defender and Scotland striker troll Celtic over AEK Athens loss

Shay Logan and Oli McBurnie couldn’t resist having a pop at Celtic last night after the Hoops exited the Champions League after a 3-2 aggregate loss to AEK Athens.

The Aberdeen defender - no stranger to Celtic-related controversy - posted a tweet composed of two emojis including a laughing face, while Swansea striker McBurnie tweeted: “Anyone fancy a kebab?” followed by a Greek flag emoji.

Shay Logan, left and Oli McBurnie revelled in Celtic's Champions League exit. Pictures: SNS Group

After the Dons defeated Celtic 1-0 at Parkhead in May, the former Manchester City kid said that there was no feeling better than “pumping” the Hoops.

He was frogmarched off the pitch by cops after being red carded after the final whistle, and cupped his ears while walking down the tunnel.

• READ MORE - Andrew Smith: Easy conclusions hide the actual truth of Celtic’s exit

• READ MORE - AEK Athens 2 - 1 Celtic (agg 3-2): Hoops out of Champions League

• READ MORE - Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits: Boyata was fit to play

Logan later claimed to have been subjected to racial abuse by some Celtic fans following his sending-off.

His tweet prompted 315 responses and at the time of writing had been retweeted more than 500 times and liked over 3,300 times. His follow-up message suggested he felt he had been on a successful fishing trip.

McBurnie’s taunt has so far had more than 260 responses, 1250 retweets and more than 7,000 likes. He was linked with a move to Rangers in January, and again during the summer.

Many of the negative replies to the 23-year-old’s tweet centred on the exact origins of kebabs and questioning if he had ever played Champions League football.