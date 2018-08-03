Revealed: the Scottish Premiership manager the bookies think will be first to go

Have your say

New St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs will be the first Ladbrokes Premiership to leave his post say the bookies, with new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard third favourite.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson are not expected to leave their post first. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

McBookie place the former Hibs boss as the favourite to leave or be sacked with odds of 5/2, ahead of Hamilton Academical boss Martin Canning who is priced at 4/1.

Somewhat surprisingly Gerrard and Livingston’s Kenny Miller are both below the favoured duo at 8/1, along with Dundee’s Neil McCann.

At the other end of the betting list are Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson at 20/1.

The bookies don’t suspect either Hearts’ Craig Levein or Hibs’ Neil Lennon will leave sharpish, pricing the pair at 14/1.

The odds of the first Ladbrokes Premiership manager to go (via McBookie):

Alan Stubbs - 5/2

Martin Canning - 4/1

Kenny Miller - 8/1

Steven Gerrard - 8/1

Neil Mccann - 8/1

Tommy Wright - 10/1

Derek McInnes - 10/1

Steve Clarke - 10/1

Craig Levein - 14/1

Neil Lennon - 14/1

Brendan Rodgers - 20/1

Stephen Robinson - 20/1

