Brendan Rodgers hopeful of key Celtic trio signing new deals

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects captain Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths and James Forrest all to sign new contracts at the club.

Midfielder Brown, 33 signed from Hibernian in 2007, while striker Griffiths, 28, joined from Wolves in 2014.

James Forrest, Scott Brown and Leigh Griffiths are all on the verge of signing new deals with Celtic. Pictures: SNS Group

Winger Forrest, 27, came through the Hoops’ youth academy and made his first-team debut in 2010.

Ahead of the trip to St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Friday night, Rodgers said: “We are pretty close on Leigh. He clearly wants to be here, we want him to be here, so that will be good news.

• READ MORE - Revealed: FIFA 19’s best Old Firm XI - Celtic dominate

• READ MORE - Celtic player’s transfer lands former club six-figure windfall

• READ MORE - Alessandro Del Piero reveals why he turned down Celtic offer in 2012

“We think that it is not too far away.

“Scott has made it clear he wants to be here and I am sure there will be a deal done pretty soon on that. “He is quite relaxed about it. He knows what we think of him here at the club so hopefully that will be done.

“James and his people will be speaking with the club and, likewise, a player we would love to extend here because he has been absolutely brilliant in my time here.”