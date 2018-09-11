Scott Brown ‘expecting to sign new Celtic deal soon’

Have your say

Celtic captain Scott Brown expects to sign a new contract soon.

Brown’s contract expires at the end of the season but talks have begun over an extension.

Scott Brown has revealed he is close to signing a new Celtic deal. Picture: SNS Group

And the 33-year-old midfielder believes he has several more seasons left at the top level.

“There is no problem between myself and the club,” he told STV. “They know I’m going to sign. It’s just a matter of time for us to get it done.

“We first started talking just before international break. It will be done in the next couple of weeks hopefully.

“I still feel I’ve got a good few years left in me. That will be part of the discussion. “I think two or three years easily. I feel fit and I feel good.”