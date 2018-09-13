Revealed: FIFA 19’s best Old Firm XI - Celtic dominate

Have your say

Celtic dominate a combined XI with rivals Rangers on FIFA 19 which is released later this month.

FIFA 19's Old Firm combined XI. Picture: Futwiz.com

Out on 28 September, the player ratings have been unveiled ahead of the launch with Celtic unsurprisingly possessing the highest rated individuals.

The Parkhead side are the only team in the Ladbrokes Premiership to have gold rated players. They have seven, excluding Moussa Dembele who has departed for Lyon.

Putting a combined XI of both Celtic and Rangers players together in a 4-2-3-1 system sees Brendan Rodgers’ men dominate.

Only three Rangers player make the starting line-up, defensive trio Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Ryan Jack.

Six of Celtic’s gold players make the team, although their attacking options are such that Tom Rogic has been left on the bench, while the silver-rated duo Dedryck Boyata and Craig Gordon join their colleagues.

The bench is stacked with Rangers players with five from the Ibrox side making up the bench, including Alfredo Morelos who is rated higher than Odsonne Edouard, while the classy Olivier Ntcham misses out altogether.

The Colombian is joined by team-mates Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Daniel Candeias and Jamie Murphy as well as Celtic duo Rogic and Kristoffer Ajer.

