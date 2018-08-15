All 17 Celtic signings under Brendan Rodgers rated

Celtic’s transfer activity under Brendan Rodgers has come under much debate in recent weeks. Joel Sked rates the 17 signings made under the Northern Irishman out of ten.

Moussa Dembele, Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard have all been fine Celtic signings. Pictures: SNS/Craig Williamson

Moussa Dembele - 9

The Frenchman has been a revelation since Celtic took advantage of his contract situation at Fulham and a loophole in cross-border transfer regulations to recruit him for around £500,000. Dembele has been one of the biggest success stories of Celtic’s transfer policy of recruiting young players with an abundance of promise.

His two seasons have been punctuated by injuries, namely thigh and hamstring issues, but 50 goals in 91 appearances is an excellent return. He has proven himself to be a big game player with nearly half of his goals coming in European matches, semi-finals and finals and against Aberdeen and Rangers.

Kolo Toure - 5

The experienced defender was an understandable recruit having worked with Rodgers at Liverpool. He played an important role in helping Celtic qualify for the Champions League but in 11 starts Celtic conceded 24 goals, with a low point coming in the 2-0 home defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Off field he was a welcome addition to the club and is now part of the coaching staff.

Scott Sinclair - 8

With 25 goals scored in his first season, Sinclair had the perfect impact as Celtic completed an unbeaten domestic treble. He formed a devastating partnership with Kieran Tierney on the left. They became such a danger that teams began to man-mark Celtic, especially cautious of the Englishman.

In full flight, Sinlcair can cause havoc as he dribbled and pace and was such a goal threat. Over the past 12 months, however, his powers have waned. He no longer looks like a player who is too good for this level. Instead he has been predictable. Last campaign saw him net 18 goals but by the end of the season he was finding himself on the bench more than on the pitch.

Dorus de Vries - 3

Signed to provide Craig Gordon with competition for the No.1 spot and early in Brendan Rodgers’ reign his former Swansea City goalkeeper was handed the opportunity to stake his claim for the starting spot. It was thought he would suit the Northern Irishman’s passing style more than Gordon.

It didn’t quite transpire that way as his kicking and passing has been mediocre, while he has had a tendency to be beaten from distance during his Celtic career, most recently when conceding a crucial goal against Zenit St Petersburg in last season’s Europa League. The Dutchman has rarely looked comfortable between the sticks for Celtic.

Cristian Gamboa - 3

The Costa Rican made his debut in a 7-0 thrashing from Barcelona. His Celtic career has not progressed from there. It says a lot about his time at Parkhead that he has been unable to oust Mikael Lustig from the right-back spot with the Swede underperforming for the past 12 months.

Since signing, he’s made only six more appearances for Celtic than he has for his country.

Eboue Kouassi - 2

“He is one of those young players I look at with the same feeling I had as when I saw a young (Philippe) Coutinho or a young (Raheem) Sterling,” Rodgers told the Evening Times in 2017. A year later Kouassi was being earmarked to eventually take over from Scott Brown in the Celtic midfield.

Despite such glowing words from his manager and being bought for nearly £3 million, the Ivorian has yet to provide any evidence to back up such comparisons. In fact he has yet to provide anything of note.

Jonny Hayes - 4

After an impressive season with Aberdeen, Hayes was signed as a proven domestic player. Yet, it took the Irishman a while to get up to speed with the demands in terms of positional play and what was expected of him within the Celtic unit. Just as he was beginning to find his feet he suffered a season-ending injury.

Now no more than a squad player.

Kundai Benyu - 3

Let’s jog our memory. Young Zimbabwean midfielder signed from Ipswich Town. Rodgers abandoned plans to send him on loan last summer after impressing in pre-season. Half a season and four games later he was sent on loan to Oldham Athletic where he rarely featured.

Although he probably played for the Celtic first-team more than first imagined.

Olivier Ntcham - 8

A Rolls-Royce of a midfielder. Initial inconsistency to begin his Celtic career gave way to a player capable of dominating games. Thoughts of a player who would sit at the base of midfield to dictate play were soon dispelled when he was influencing games higher up the park.

Passes crisply, mobile, tackles, can open defences, great control and technique and is a threat from distance. The £4.5 million has been invested wisely.

Odsonne Eduoard - 8

Celtic’s record signing this summer after an impressive loan spell. The Frenchman once kept Kylian Mbappe out the French youth team and there is every chance he could keep Dembele and Leigh Grffiths out of the Celtic team.

The 20-year-old has an abundance of talent. He is quick, powerful, a fine dribbler, composed in front of goal and, like Dembele can play with his back to and in front of goal.

Patrick Roberts - 5

The Englishman’s mark would be markedly higher if taking into account his whole Celtic career. But he disappointed when re-signed by Rodgers last summer. He had a decent start to his second spell at Celtic Park before injury ravaged his season.

In addition he was in competition with James Forrest who suited Celtic’s game plan more .

Marvin Compper - 0

There were initial question marks about the German’s signing from RB Leipzig. Those proved to be prescient. He has made one appearance and was conspicuous by his absence when Celtic were in need of defensive reinforcements in the second-leg of the AEK tie.

Charly Musonda - 1

“I never thought I would see anyone of his ability play in Scottish football. He will be a £40-50m player in the future.” Those were the words of BBC pundit Alan Preston who had saw the player against Scotland for Belgium Under15s.

Musonda arrived with big billing and very much failed to deliver. There was a glimmer here and there of a talented player but nothing substantial. The 21-year-old started just three times.

Scott Bain - 7

Bain’s arrival at Celtic Park from Dundee via Hibs was part of a bizarre three-way move which saw Simon Murray head from Hibs to Dundee and Scott Allan from Celtic Hibs. At 26 he provides a younger and better back-up option to Craig Gordon than De Vries.

Hasn’t let Celtic down when called upon and performed admirably when handed his debut at Ibrox in a 3-2 win.

Jack Hendry - 4

It has not been a good start to his Celtic career as the former Dundee centre-back has been forced to play more often than was perhaps first thought by Rodgers. Confident in his ability on the ball, Hendry has committed a few errors when caught in possession.

There are also defensive frailties as witnessed in Athens when he was unable to read the path of a simple cross into the box. He was in danger of becoming the scapegoat after the Champions League exit.

Lewis Morgan - N/A

Signed in January but only just linked up with the squad. Impressed when playing for Scotland and should be one for the future.

Emilio Izaguirre - N/A

Adds experience and a competent back-up option to Kieran Tierney. Been here and done it before.

