Fans react on Twitter as Celtic exit the Champions League

Celtic will not be playing in the Champions League group stages for the third season in a row after exiting the competition at the third qualifying round stage following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Greek side AEK Athens.

As expected following the failure by Brendan Rodgers’ side, fans of all persuasions had their say on social media. Here is a short selection of the better ones...

@HEPennypacker01: “Celtic fans are so upset that they have started talking about Celtic.”

@TheCelticWiki: “Perhaps the most predictable, self-inflicted, disorganised, financially damaging and ultimately unnecessary European exit since Theresa May triggered Article 50. No one took responsibility for that either.”

@johnnyfitba: “Incredibly rude of AEK Athens to deny four other European teams the chance to fulfil their life’s dream of a Champions League night at Celtic Park under those very famously expensive lights.”

@EarlyCeltic: Lights for sale.

Unused.

No sign of being used as major gigs cancelled due to foreseen circumstances.

One careless owner.

Cost £4,000,000.

Will swap for a centre half or a right back.

Can’t deliver.

@paddypower: Since we paid out on Celtic to win the league, they’ve lost to Hearts and got knocked out of the Champions League. Celtic fans, we’re sorry.

@Celtic_Vines: “Peter Lawwell refers to Celtic as an “elite European club”. Start f*****g acting like it

@oranstorrie99: “Celtic are genuinely a good centre back and Gamboa starting away from being a good side.”

@McNallyMirror: “Unsurprising for me #Celtic exited the Champions League. Even when Brendan arrived I outlined how poor the defence was for Euro level (and laughed at). Improvement since then=nil. Total domestic superiority is enjoyable. But the club is now mired in self-defeating complacency.”

@Georgina87x: “This is the first time since Rodgers arrived that I have felt genuinely s***e supporting Celtic.

@tic_tac_tic: “Horrible stuff. On a slightly different note Hendry been slaughtered for 1 or 2 mistakes but Christ, the rest of the team have had a shocker as well.”

@StandForCeltic: “Wouldn’t surprise me if Rodgers has two minds now. He talks about progression, but the board just downright refuse to spend the money necessary to compete. And you know what? I wouldn’t blame him one little bit.”

@ByTheMinCeltic: “That was the dampest of damp squibs. Celtic have paid the price for failing to bolster a squad that looked tired and out of sorts for too much of last season. Bad decisions from the manager and the board.”

@lastditchtackle: “AEK didn’t carve Celtic open. They weren’t better than Celtic. Celtic dominated both ties. Celtic’s lack of desire and fight cost them. Celtic’s lack of attacking threat and creativity cost them. And above all the weak defensive options cost them.”

@72TommyBrick: “Spending £2million on disco lights for a Champions League you fail to qualify for. Ladies & Gents, today marks the beginning of the Celtic Banter Years. Let the games begin.”

@ketaminedrams: “Yeah sex is cool but have you ever seen a Celtic Twitter meltdown after a European exit?”

@yogithetim2: “The big big question now is ......will the Celtic bloggers take a day off chasing Dave king being skint stories, to actually ask our own board where the f*** all the money is being kept?”