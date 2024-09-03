'Stunned' Ian Murray breaks silence on Raith Rovers sacking and his plans to return to management

Murray was sacked after one league game

Ian Murray has admitted he was “stunned” to be sacked by Raith Rovers as he spoke for the first time since being relieved of his duties last month.

In a surprise move by the William Hill Championship club, it was announced on Sunday, August 4 they had parted ways with the former Hibernian and Rangers player in the wake of a 1-0 defeat away to Airdrie on the opening day.

Rovers said Murray had been sacked due to “results and performances since the turn of the year having fallen short of expectations”. He had led the Kirkcaldy side to second place in the Championship last term and then a play-off final against Ross County where a 6-1 aggregate defeat by the Premiership side prevented them returning to the top flight for the first time in 27 years.

Ian Murray was sacked by Raith Rovers after a 1-0 defeat to Airdrie on the opening day of the season. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Murray felt he could have taken Rovers a step further this term before his reign was abruptly halted after just over two years in charge.

In a statement, the 43-year-old said: “From the moment I arrived at Stark’s Park in May 2022, I had a good feeling about the club. The staff and supporters welcomed me and made me feel at home.

“From consolidation in the Championship, a cup final and a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers in my first season to beaten finalists in last season’s play-off final with 20 wins from 36 matches, I felt we were making good progress.

“The board were so impressed by the progression and I was delighted to accept a three-year extension to my contract in December 2023.

“This season I was also pleased to secure the signing of some good players and had other signing targets that I had discussed internally, therefore I was quietly confident that we could go one better than last season’s achievement and secure promotion to the Premiership.

“I was stunned when I received a short telephone call from (chief executive) Andrew Barrowman on the Sunday morning after the Airdrie match telling me my contract was being terminated.

“I told him I totally disagreed with this decision. But I’ve been in the game long enough to know that despite my record, nothing should surprise you in football.

“We all move on and I thank the staff and the team for their sterling efforts throughout the past two years. The players’ work ethic, honesty and willingness to adapt made my job rewarding.

“The unwavering support from my staff and their individual input helped me greatly and I cannot thank them enough. Finally, I would like to thank the supporters who got behind the team through thick and thin.

“They gave me so many memories that I will treasure forever culminating in the emotional standing ovation they gave us in Dingwall after the match. After the enforced break I’m ready to start again as I’m missing the day-to-day involvement in football. Thank you.”