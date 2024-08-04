Shock first SPFL managerial sacking as ex-Hibs and Rangers man axed after 'falling short of expectations'
Raith Rovers have sacked manager Ian Murray in the wake of the club's opening-day Championship defeat by Airdrieonians.
In what is being viewed as a surprise development at Stark's Park, Rovers released a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that Murray has been removed from his position at the club. Raith lost 1-0 to the Diamonds less than 24 hours earlier and reached the Premiership play-offs last season, losing in the final to Ross County after finishing second in the league to Dundee United.
Raith's statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club can confirm it has parted company with first team manager Ian Murray. The board expresses its gratitude to Ian for his contributions since joining the club in May 2022.
“Despite finishing second last season, results and performances since the turn of the year have fallen short of expectations. The board has therefore decided to terminate the manager’s contract. The process of appointing a new manager has begun. In the interim, Colin Cameron and John Potter will take on first team duties until a successor is appointed.”
Rovers have ambitions of winning the league title this season under a local consortium and have made some high-profile signings, including ex-Hibs duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson. They were widely acclaimed for their attacking football last season and ran United very close in the title race.
Former Hibs and Rangers defensive midfielder Murray, 43, took over at Stark's Park two years ago, joining from Airdrieonians. He reached the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup and finished seventh in the league in his maiden season in charge, before ending last season as runners-up. Murray presided over 105 games with a win ratio of 44 per cent.
