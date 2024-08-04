Murray’s Rovers started Championship life with 1-0 loss to Diamonds

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith Rovers have sacked manager Ian Murray in the wake of the club's opening-day Championship defeat by Airdrieonians.

In what is being viewed as a surprise development at Stark's Park, Rovers released a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that Murray has been removed from his position at the club. Raith lost 1-0 to the Diamonds less than 24 hours earlier and reached the Premiership play-offs last season, losing in the final to Ross County after finishing second in the league to Dundee United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith's statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club can confirm it has parted company with first team manager Ian Murray. The board expresses its gratitude to Ian for his contributions since joining the club in May 2022.

Ian Murray has been sacked by Raith Rovers | SNS Group

“Despite finishing second last season, results and performances since the turn of the year have fallen short of expectations. The board has therefore decided to terminate the manager’s contract. The process of appointing a new manager has begun. In the interim, Colin Cameron and John Potter will take on first team duties until a successor is appointed.”

Rovers have ambitions of winning the league title this season under a local consortium and have made some high-profile signings, including ex-Hibs duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson. They were widely acclaimed for their attacking football last season and ran United very close in the title race.