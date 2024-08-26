Linfield agree new contract with Northern Irishman after Stark’s Park outfit thought they’d got their man

Raith Rovers have suffered a serious blow in their hunt for a new manager after David Healy rejected the chance to take over at Stark's Park and remain at Linfield.

The Championship club were confident that they had done enough to lure Healy, a Rangers striker during the 2011/12 campaign, back across the Irish Sea to replace Ian Murray, who was sacked earlier this month. However, after a weekend of talks with his current club Linfield, the 45-year-old has decided to stay in Northern Ireland and has penned a new, enhanced contract.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased that the club was prepared to extend my contact at Linfield and I am thankful to the board for the support they have given me," said Healy. "Everyone knows that I am passionate about this club and I am totally focused on achieving further success during the remainder of my contract.”

“We have made a solid start to the season and I am delighted to continue working with this squad of players who share my determination to bring further success to the club.”

David Healy is staying at Linfield. | Getty Images

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern could not hide his delight at seeing off Rovers' overtures. “We are delighted that David has committed to the club for a further year and would commend him for the loyalty he has shown to the club," McGivern said. "We are now totally focused on bringing further success to the club and believe that retaining David’s services as manager is key to achieving that.

“I trust that this will put an end to the recent speculation about David’s future at the club and we now look ahead to our next fixture against Portadown on Friday night with David hopefully leading us to three points to maintain our excellent start to the season. The target this season is to bring the Gibson Cup back to Windsor Park and I know that our loyal supporters will fully get behind the manager and the team to help us achieve that aim.”