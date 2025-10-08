Steve Clarke explains late Scotland squad addition as 21y/o called up for World Cup qualifiers

Championship right-back drafted in for Hampden double-header

Scotland have called up Max Johnston to bolster options for the World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus at Hampden Park.

Head coach Steve Clarke has added the Derby County right-back to his squad ahead of the home double-header which could go a long way towards determining Scotland's participation at next summer's tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Victory in both matches, with Greece first up on Thursday followed by Belarus on Sunday, would put Scotland firmly in contention to secure a top two spot in Group C - first place secures automatic qualification while second guarantees a play-off - as Clarke bids to lead the national team to a World Cup for the first time since France 1998.

Scotland have handed a late call up to Max Johnston for the matches against Greece and Belarus. | SNS Group

Johnston was left out of Clarke’s original 23-man squad despite featuring in both qualifiers last month, starting the 2-0 win over Belarus in Hungary and coming off the bench in the goalless draw with Denmark in Copenhagen.

The 21-year-old, who has four caps, has started every match for Derby since completing a £3.5million move to the English Championship side from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz at the end of August.

The former Motherwell youngster joins Aaron Hickey of Brentford and Celtic’s Anthony Ralston as the third right-back in the squad.

“Just to pad out the squad a little bit,” explained Clarke as he gave his reasons for handing Johnston a late call-up. “To have two games, Thursday then Sunday, you always assume you will pick up some kind of knock or niggle. So we’ve just brought him in for that reason - that's it.

"He's ready to go. He was unlucky not to be in initial squad. I had a good chat with him on the phone and explained my reasons. He accepted them. He was disappointed but could understood why I made the changes with Aaron Hickey and Tony Ralston both being fit. He's back in the squad and that's good for Max - more experience."