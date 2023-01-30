The winter transfer window slams shut at the end of Tuesday and we take a look at what to expect from each cinch Premiership club on deadline day ...

Aberdeen

Despite being managerless, the Dons have signed a player since Jim Goodwin’s sacking in defender Mattie Pollock. There is no doubt they need reinforcements at the back given their woeful goal concession rate and head of recruitment Darren Mowbray may yet add another centre-half before the window closes. A new goalkeeper is on the Dons’ radar due to a serious thigh injury to Kelle Roos. Ajax’s Jay Gorter is reportedly having a medical and is likely to sign until the end of the season on loan to act as competition to the experienced Joe Lewis. In terms of departures, the squad is set to remain in tact so that the new boss is allowed to assess all options at his disposal.

Celtic

Much like last winter, Celtic did the majority of their business nice and early. Japanese duo Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata have bolstered defensive and midfield options and Alistair Johnston was signed to replace Josip Juranovic at right-back following the Croat’s exit to Union Berlin. Young South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has also arrived. Manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted that in terms of incomings, that is the cinch Premiership champions done for the window. Exits, however, are likely. Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to join either Urawa Red Diamonds or Atlanta United, while midfield trio Oliver Abildgaard, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy would be allowed to leave if offers come in. There could be late interest in defender Stephen Welsh, who has admirers in Scotland and England.

Dundee United

Manager Liam Fox does not have a large transfer kitty to play with, given the heavy recruitment over the summer. However, that could change if Stoke City defender Harry Souttar moves for a large fee to Leicester City, with the Tangerines holding a significant sell-on clause in the player. Forward Tony Watt is expected to leave in the next 24 hours. The 29-year-old has been linked with Oostende in Belgium but The Scotsman understands that the player’s preference is to remain in Scotland, with St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Motherwell all looking to add to their attacking options.

Hearts

Hearts have largely recruited well this season and have given themselves more options in defence and attack with the winter arrivals of James Hill, Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol. Centre-half Toby Sibbick was subject of a bid last week from Blackpool, but Hearts are in no mood to sell any of their players unless the money becomes crazy. Manager Robbie Neilson would like one more player in – understood to be ex-Jambos Callum Paterson, currently at Sheffield Wednesday – but the Edinburgh club will try to land the 28-year-old on a pre-contract if they cannot prise him away from Hillsborough now.

Hibs

Much like the previous three transfer windows, Hibs are expected to take things right to the wire. They have signed Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan but are still in the market for an experienced centre-half to fill the void left by Ryan Porteous’ departure to Watford. In attack, much will depend on Kevin Nisbet’s situation. The 25-year-old’s move to Millwall fell through last week but Wigan Athletic had a bid yesterday rejected for him. Another bid for him cannot be ruled out at this stage, and if he was to depart Easter Road before Tuesday’s deadline, then Hibs would enter the market for striker to replace him. Wigan are also reportedly targeting Easter Road midfielder Josh Campbell, who scored a hat-trick at the weekend against Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock

Down at the foot of the table alongside three other teams, Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is hunting for reinforcements. Liverpool’s left-back Luke Chambers has joined the Rugby Park outfit on loan, while McInnes has admitted that he wants creativity in the final third, with Watt an option.

Livingston

Flying high in fourth, manager David Martindale will be happy for the transfer window to close so he can keep hold of his main players. Striker Joel Nouble will return to full fitness this week and while he has a number of admirers, it is very unlikely he will leave this month. Defender Jack Fitzwater is out of contract at the end of the season but the Lions are very reluctant to sell him so late in the transfer window.

Motherwell

Embroiled in a relegation fight, manager Steven Hammell has already strengthened his squad with defender Shane Blaney, midfielders Ollie Crankshaw and Riku Danzaki plus forward Mikael Mandron, although he is now injured and a move for another front-line player is being discussed. Left-back is an issue for them, though, as Matt Penney has returned to Ipswich and Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are likely to miss the rest of the season.

Rangers

With Todd Cantwell already in the door, Rangers are working on a deal for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin and hope to land him before the window closes. However, a move for Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker will be staying in Wales after Rangers failed in a bid for him. Manager Michael Beale has said that the major overhaul of his squad will happen in the summer. No major outgoings are anticipated.

Ross County

Eamonn Brophy and Josh Stones have been added to beef up Malky Mackay’s forward line as they look to avoid the drop, while midifelder Nohan Kenneh has joined on loan from Hibs. They have been linked with a loan move for Celtic goalkeeper Connor Hazard.

St Johnstone

Manager Callum Davidson said after the weekend defeat by Rangers that he wanted to bring in reinforcements to his squad. The Saints had a bid rejected for Ross County forward Jordan White and have a long-held interest in Dundee’s Zak Rudden. A move for him could accelerate in the coming hours for the striker.

St Mirren

