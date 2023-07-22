SPFL transfer news: Celtic to get their man, Rangers may look elsewhere, Hearts get busy

Celtic are set to sign a new defender, Rangers face a poser over their bid for Danilo, while there’s talk of new defenders at both Hearts and Hibs.

Former Aberdeen forward Marley Watkins has joined Kilmarnock.

We talk you through some of the main transfer stories doing the rounds in Scottish football this Saturday morning ...

Celtic close in on Nawrocki

Celtic are set to win the race for Polish defender Maik Nawrocki. The 22-year-old centre-half is understood to be completing his medical ahead of a reported £4million to the Scottish champions from Legia Warsaw. Turkish giants Galatasaray had also been tracking Nawrocki, but Brendan Rodgers looks like he has got his man as he tries to reinforce his backline.

Rangers face Danilo poser

Rangers are weighing up a further offer for Feyenoord forward Danilo after their fresh bid, reported to be in the region of £5m, was rejected by the Dutch club. Manager Michael Beale has made no secret of his desire to bring the Brazilian to Ibrox, but with his valuation closer to £6m, Rangers now must decide whether to increase their bid or look elsewhere. Beale has been given significant funds to strengthen his squad this summer, with fee spent on the captures of fellow forwards Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers.

Hibs will land Fish – eventually

Hibs manager Lee Johnson says Hibs will get their man in defender Will Fish – but only after he has played one final friendly for Man Utd. The 20-year-old is set for another season-long loan at Easter Road but is needed for the Red Devils’ match against Wrexham. It is therefore likely that the Englishman will miss Hibs’ Europa Conference League qualifier against Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra.

Hearts moving in on defender

Hearts are expected to sign Peterborough defender Frankie Kent, despite their first offer being turned down by the third-tier English outfit. Kent, a right-sided centre-half, has one year remaining on his contract with Posh and their director of football Barry Fry has revealed that the 27-year-old’s preference is to move north. Kent is a former team-mate of current Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant. Hearts have completed one signing this morning, though, landing midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Motherwell sign Zdravkovski from AEL Limassol

Motherwell have signed holding midfielder Davor Zdravkovski from AEL Limassol on a two-year deal. The 25-year-old North Macedonian played 161 times for the Cypriot side, winning the domestic cup in 2019, finishing runners-up in the league two years later, and featuring in European football. The former under-21 international was called into the North Macedonia squad earlier this year. “Davor is an exciting signing for the club,” manager Stuart Kettlewell said. “He is someone who we feel will fit into the system that we are trying to implement here.”

Kilmarnock land ex-Aberdeen forward Watkins