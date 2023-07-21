Frankie Kent has one year remaining on his Peterborough United deal.

The Jambos are in the hunt for a right-sided defender and have approached the League One club over the prospect of a deal. Fry has confirmed that Peterborough rejected Hearts’ first bid and despite interest from another club in England, Kent’s preference is to move to Tynecastle. The 27-year-old centre-back has one year remaining on his contract.

“We’re in talks,” Fry confirmed. “We rejected the first offer. We’ve had interest from English clubs but the player has told us he wants to go to Hearts. At the minute we’re still talking. It’s very close. But it won’t be done as it stands.”

Speaking to the Daily Record, Fry continued: “Frankie has been very successful for us. We bought him for half a million pounds and we’d normally make a profit but we won’t make one on this. He has given us three magnificent years of service and will reluctantly let him go if we can sort the payment structure.

“Frankie has spoken to Jorge Grant and Michael Smith [former Peterborough players – he used to be big buds with both of them. They’ve told him Hearts are a great club. I thought he’d have gone to the English Championship. He’s good enough. But Hearts is a massive club and European football might have been a big draw for him. It’s another challenge for him.”