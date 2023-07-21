Lee Johnson explains Will Fish Man Utd-Hibs situation after friendly win over Groningen

Josh Campbell scored twice as Hibs defeated Groningen 2-1 at Easter Road.

The Manchester United youngster is expected to resume his loan spell at Easter Road by the end of next week. “The likelihood is we’re getting Will Fish,” said Johnson. “Has a contract been signed? No. But have all the plans been detailed? Yes. I am very confident he’ll be with us come the 29th of July, I think it is. He’s playing a game for the Man Utd second XI, they need him for this other game. So at the moment we have to just wait but it’s good.”

The Leith side wrapped up their final preparation for the opening Europa Conference League qualifier with a 2-1 victory over Groningen. The Dutch second tier team were brought in to give the capital outfit another run out before they head to Andorra on Thursday for their first competitive action of the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inter Club d’Escaldes set up the meeting with Lee Johnson’s side after they defeated Faroe Island opponents Vikingur, watched by Hibs boss on Thursday night. The gaffer then made a dash back to Leith in time to see his men vie for a place in his European line-up and pleased to get a run out against foreign opposition ahead of their qualifying campaign he has declared himself happy with the condition of his side, which will be bolstered by the return of several players who missed the Groningen game.

Lee Johnson issues instructions from the sidelines.

“These [playing foreign opposition] are all the problems that you have to solve, that’s the reality of it,” said Johnson. “The best players are problem solvers and that allows them to bring out their best within that. It is all learning. It is learning for me, learning for them and I think we’re in a good place. I'm happy with where we are at this time. We are always striving for me, of course, But I was pleased with that last 70 minutes because I thought we were the better side.”