SPFL friendlies: Five-star Hibs, Dundee man at double, new signing scores for Dundee Utd
Hibs started their pre-season campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win over Edinburgh City at Meadowbank Stadium.
In David Gray's first match since taking over as head coach earlier this month, the Hibees were streets ahead of their League Two opposition, who had their bronze licence approved earlier on Saturday.
Gray fielded two completely different teams in each half and while new defenders Warren O'Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta were not used, goalkeeper Josef Bursik played in the first half and was a virtual spectator.
Harry McKirdy's goal was the pick of the bunch on 29 minutes with a long-range strike. That put Hibs 3-0 ahead after Chris Cadden, playing as a right winger, and Dylan Levitt netted before then.
Hibs added two goals in the second half through Reuben McAllister and Josh Campbell, with midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes playing for the first time since August after a lengthy ankle injury.
Hibs now head to the Netherlands for a pre-season camp which includes friendlies against MSV Duisburg and PAOK. They are also looking at offensive reinforcements and are considering a bid for Ross County striker Simon Murray, who netted 23 goals last season. Murray previously had a spell with Hibs during the 2017/18 season.
St Johnstone followed up Friday night's 6-1 victory over Nairn County with a 2-0 win over Huntly at Christie Park. Stevie May opened the scoring from the penalty spot just three minutes in before young midfielder Joe Ellison added a second goal ten minutes from full time.
At Gayfield, Scott Tiffoney scored twice as Dundee overcame Arbroath 3-1. Tiffoney's double had the Dee two goals ahead at the break before Max Anderson added a third four minutes into the second half. The Red Lichties' consolation came via Innes Murray on 63 minutes.
Dundee United were 2-0 winners over Annan Athletic in a friendly in St Andrews, with new signing Kristijan Trapanovski and Louis Moult on the scoresheet.
Elsewhere, Falkirk came back from 2-0 down to defeat Dumbarton 3-2, Raith Rovers and East Fife drew 0-0, with the same scoreline between Spartans and Livingston. Alloa defeated Clyde 3-1, Airdrieonians beat Albion Rovers 4-0, Inverness overcame Clachnacuddin 2-0. Morton were 1-0 winners over Queen of the South and Forfar were 2-0 winners away at Brechin.
