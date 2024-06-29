McKirdy on target in straightforward pre-season workout against City

Hibs kicked off their pre-season campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Edinburgh City at Meadowbank Stadium.

This was the first sighting of a Hibs team under David Gray's permanent management following his appointment as head coach at the start of this month. And while this particular fixture was all about conditioning and fitness for his squad, the 36-year-old will no doubt be pleased with how the match against League Two opposition transpired.

Gray fielded two completely different XIs in each half and while new signings Warren O'Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta were in attendance, they were given the day off from playing duties. Martin Boyle, Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Rocky Bushiri are behind their team-mates in terms of pre-season work due to their recent international commitments, while Elie Youan and Allan Delferrirere were here but not selected.

Harry McKirdy was among the goalscorers in Hibs' emphatic win over Edinburgh City. | SNS Group

It is difficult to make meaningful assessments after one pre-season match. After a week of intensive fitness work during the week, the performance in this game was secondary to building up stamina. But in front of a healthy Hibs support of nearly 2,000 people, there was plenty to cheer as Hibs quickly put the match to bed. Goalkeeper Josef Bursik - the only new signing to feature - barely touched the ball in a lop-sided first half.

Playing a 4-2-3-1 system with Nohan Kenneh and Riley Harbottle at centre-half and Chris Cadden as a wide forward, there was an experimental look to this Hibs team. They did not take long to open the scoring, with Cadden seizing upon a mix-up in the City defence to latch on to Dylan Levitt's ball over the top and finish emphatically past Mark Weir.

City were too slack in the opening stages and on 23 minutes they ceded possession in a dangerous area. Cadden drove forward, played in Dylan Vente and he cut the ball back for Levitt to slot home.

The third goal, on 29 minutes, was the pick of the bunch. A knock-down some 30 yards out dropped to Harry McKirdy and the forward lobbed Weir with an exquisite finish on the bounce. Out of the first-team picture last year, he is one player keen to make an impact under new management.

Reuben McAllister was among the second-half goalscorers. | SNS Group

Hibs changed their entire team at the break but it did not alter the flow of proceedings. Reuben McAllister strode on to a through ball and finished past Weir on 48 minutes and then Josh Campbell fired home an unstoppable strike on 65 minutes.

The second period was notable for Irish midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes playing for the first time since August last year due to a serious ankle issue. He came through the 45 minutes with no issues.

Hibs now head out to the Netherlands on Monday for a pre-season camp, where they will play German outfit MSV Duisburg on Wednesday and then Greek champions PAOK on Saturday.

Hibs first-half team: Bursik; Megwa, Kenneh, Harbottle, O MacIntyre; Levitt, Newell; Cadden, Amos, McKirdy; Vente.